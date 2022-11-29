Carrier scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win against Columbus.

Carrier has eight goals and 11 points in 23 contests this season, with four of those markers coming in his last five games. He might be finding the back of the net at the moment, but it's not expected to last. He's never recorded more than nine goals in a single season, plus the 27-year-old is shooting 15.4 percent, which is way above his career average of 8.4. Entering Monday's contest, he was also averaging just 11:29 of ice time. As long as he's in that limited role, it will be hard for him to have any sustained offensive success.