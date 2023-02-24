Carrier found the back of the net in a 4-3 overtime win over Calgary on Thursday.

Carrier's marker came at 12:35 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3. It was his 16th goal and 24th point in 52 games in 2022-23. Carrier missed five straight contests from Jan. 16-24 because of an upper-body injury, but since returning, the 28-year-old has contributed five goals and eight points over nine outings.