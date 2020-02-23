Golden Knights' William Carrier: Nets seventh goal
Carrier posted a goal on four shots, two hits and four PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.
Carrier scored the tying goal at 12:39 of the second period on a pass from Chandler Stephenson. Through 10 games in February, Carrier has two goals, two assists and 28 hits. He's at 18 points, 190 hits and 90 shots on goal in 63 contests this year.
