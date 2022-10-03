Carrier (abdomen) could rejoin the team later this week but there's currently "no firm timeline" for his return, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
With just over a week until Opening Night, Carrier's status remains unclear. The 27-year-old winger tallied nine goals and 20 points through 63 games last season. Paul Cotter has ben skating in his spot during practice.
