Carrier (upper body) won't accompany Vegas on the team's two-game road trip, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carrier has already missed the last five games, and it appears as though he will sit out at least two more contests. Assuming he doesn't join the team on the road, his next chance to play will be Friday against the Wild. He has chipped in six goals, eight points, 65 shots on net and 90 hits over 39 appearances this campaign.