Golden Knights' William Carrier: Not on trip
Carrier (undisclosed) isn't traveling with the Golden Knights on their current four-game road trip, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Carrier has already missed Vegas' last eight games due to an undisclosed injury, and it appears as though he'll almost certainly be on the shelf for at least four more. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't need to keep tabs on the 24-year-old winger's status, as he's only notched one goal and nine points in 44 appearances this season.
