Carrier (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's game versus the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Carrier is set to miss a fourth straight game. The 26-year-old typically brings a physical threat to the bottom six, as he's piled up 53 hits through the first 22 games while averaging 9:47 of ice time.
