Golden Knights' William Carrier: Off injured reserve
Carrier (undisclosed) has been officially activated off of injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Carrier is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's contest, but his activation from injured reserve likely puts the winger on a path to play. He slotted in as the left wing on the third line during morning skate, so that's likely where he will draw in if he dresses. Carrier has, surprisingly, provided eight goals and nine points this season, but his lack of ice time -- 9:55 per game on average -- and omission from the power play leaves the 24-year-old off the fantasy radar in most formats.
