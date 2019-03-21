Golden Knights' William Carrier: On brink of return
Carrier (upper body) won't be in action against the Jets on Thursday, but he's "extremely close" to a return, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
This report makes it sound like Carrier will be available against the Red Wings on Saturday. Assuming he does suit up for that game, the Golden Knights will have an extra layer of physicality against a team that's focused on next season.
