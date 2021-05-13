Carrier scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Carrier was productive on offense, as he set up Keegan Kolesar's first-period goal and then scored in the second. The 26-year-old Carrier also had three hits and three blocked shots in the contest. The Quebec native posted 15 points, 65 shots on net, 131 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 52 games.