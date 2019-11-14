Golden Knights' William Carrier: Opens scoring in loss
Carrier scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Carrier opened the scoring at 2:58 of the first period, but his contribution to the offense wouldn't hold up well. It's his third goal and fifth point of the year, to go with 59 hits and 27 shots on goal in 20 contests.
