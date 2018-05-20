Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out again for Game 5
Carrier (undisclosed) will not suit up Sunday for Game 5 in Winnipeg, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Carrier hasn't played since Game 5 of last series against the Sharks and has failed to record a point in nine playoff games this season. The Golden Knights haven't felt his absence too much, as they are just one win away from a Stanley Cup Finals appearance.
