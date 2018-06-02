Carrier (undisclosed) is out for Game 3 against the Capitals on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Carrier hasn't played since Game 5 against the Sharks in the Western Conference semifinals, but head coach Gerard Gallant has hinted at his possible return in the near future. Ryan Carpenter and Ryan Reaves will continue filling the bottom-six right wing slots in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories