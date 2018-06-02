Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out again Saturday
Carrier (undisclosed) is out for Game 3 against the Capitals on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Carrier hasn't played since Game 5 against the Sharks in the Western Conference semifinals, but head coach Gerard Gallant has hinted at his possible return in the near future. Ryan Carpenter and Ryan Reaves will continue filling the bottom-six right wing slots in his place.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Return imminent•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Remains sidelined for Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Effectively ruled out of Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Sports non-contact jersey at practice•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out again for Game 5•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Resumes skating•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...