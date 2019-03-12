Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out another week
Carrier (upper body) is still at least a week away from returning to the lineup, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Carrier has resumed skating which is certainly a step in the right direction. The winger has played in just four of the Devils' previous 26 contests due to injury. Once he is cleared to go, the Quebec native figures to slot into a fourth-line role, though he could find himself serving as a healthy scratch from time to time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Expected to resume skating soon•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Throwing weight around•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Making his return Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Off injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Game-time call•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...