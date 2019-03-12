Carrier (upper body) is still at least a week away from returning to the lineup, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Carrier has resumed skating which is certainly a step in the right direction. The winger has played in just four of the Devils' previous 26 contests due to injury. Once he is cleared to go, the Quebec native figures to slot into a fourth-line role, though he could find himself serving as a healthy scratch from time to time.