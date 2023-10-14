Carrier (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Anaheim, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Carrier skated Saturday morning, so he seems to be making progress. He sustained the injury during Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Seattle. Carrier had 16 goals and 25 points in 56 contests last year.
