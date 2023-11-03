Carrier missed Thursday's game versus the Jets with an illness, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The reason for Carrier's absence was announced in the first intermission. With Carrier sidelined, Jonas Rondbjerg was called up and inserted onto the fourth line Thursday. Vegas' next game is Saturday versus the Avalanche.
