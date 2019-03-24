Golden Knights' William Carrier: Physical in return
Carrier racked up 11 hits over 11:10 of ice time in Saturday's 2-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Carrier set a new season-high in hits Saturday -- the highest before then was 10 hits against Ottawa on Oct 28. The physicality was encouraging to see from someone who had just missed 14 games to an upper body injury. The Quebec native now has a career-high 258 hits through 49 games this season.
