Carrier notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 3.

Carrier had the secondary helper on Patrick Brown's game-tying goal in the second period. The 26-year-old Carrier remains in a fourth-line role, but he had a solid 15 points with 131 hits in 52 regular-season contests. The Quebec native shouldn't be expected to chip in much offense in the postseason.