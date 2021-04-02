Carrier notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

Carrier worked on the third line Thursday, mostly due to the Golden Knights' salary cap constraints limiting them to 10 forwards. He saw 11:56 of ice time, his second-highest total of the year. The 26-year-old winger has a goal and two assists in his last four games. For the year, Carrier has produced six points, 75 hits, 32 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 31 outings.