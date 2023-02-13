Carrier scored a goal on seven shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged two hits in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Carrier and the third line played a key role in the Golden Knights' five-goal third period. The 28-year-old winger has three goals and three helpers over his last five games. He's up to a career-high 22 points (14 goals, eight assists), 104 shots on net, 118 hits and a plus-13 rating through 48 outings.