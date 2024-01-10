Carrier (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Carrier was expected to miss some game action already, so his placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise. There is still no clear timeline for when the 29-year-old winger might be back in the lineup. For now, Pavel Dorofeyev should be in contention for increased opportunities in both top-six and power-play roles.
