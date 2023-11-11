Carrier logged an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.
Carrier earned his first helpers of the season on Alec Martinez's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Carrier has provided decent offense this season with three goals and one assist through 12 contests. That's been enough for him to earn a bump up to the second line at even strength while Chandler Stephenson (upper body) is out. Carrier also has 20 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-1 rating.
