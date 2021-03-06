Carrier recorded an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Carrier set up Alex Tuch just 26 seconds into the third period for the Golden Knights' fourth goal. The 26-year-old Carrier has struggled to find much offense in 2020-21, with just two helpers, 17 shots on goal, 49 hits and a minus-4 rating in 20 outings. He's limited to a fourth-line role and is best left off fantasy rosters.