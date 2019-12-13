Carrier lit the lamp on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis.

Carrier secured points in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and saw 10:29 of ice time, up from his season average of 9:09. The 24-year-old is still tough to trust in the long run from a fantasy perspective, as he's up to nine points, 50 shots on goal and 91 hits in 34 games.