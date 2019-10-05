Golden Knights' William Carrier: Pots opening goal
Carrier scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Not bad for 10:28 of ice time in the lopsided contest. Carrier is better known for his physical contributions -- he had 277 hits and only nine points in 54 games last season, so he's not a player fantasy owners will pay much attention.
