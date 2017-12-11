Golden Knights' William Carrier: Practices with team
Carrier (upper body) joined the Golden Knights for practice Monday sporting a non-contact jersey.
While it's certainly a step in the right direction for Carrier, the fact that he has yet to be cleared for contact means he still has several steps to take before he can return to game action. The winger has already been sidelined for the last seven contests with no clear timeline for his return. Considering the Quebec native has notched a mere two points this season, his extended absence will likely only affect owners in the deepest of formats.
