Carrier scored a goal, logged two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Carrier beat Jacob Markstrom on a long-range shot at 3:55 of the first period. The tally was Carrier's first goal and second point through three games this season. He's added seven shots on net, six hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating from his usual fourth-line role, which is likely to limit his scoring production going forward.