Carrier scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Carrier's tally in the opening minute of the third period stood as the game-winner. It also snapped a three-game dry spell for the winger, which came on the heels of his four-game point streak to begin November. The Golden Knights have gotten good depth scoring so far, with the 27-year-old chipping in four goals and three assists in 17 outings. He's added 35 shots on net, 48 hits and an even plus-minus rating from a fourth-line role.