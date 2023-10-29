Carrier scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Carrier's second-period tally tied the game at 2-2. The goal was his 100th career point, coming in his 381st appearance -- not bad work for a player who has averaged 10:28 of ice time per game in a fourth-line role for much of his time in the NHL. This was also the first point for the 28-year-old in 2023-24. He's added 10 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating through seven appearances.