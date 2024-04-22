Carrier (upper body) will be activated off long-term injured reserve and return to the lineup for Monday's Game 1, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Carrier is expected to return to his usual fourth-line role after missing the last 11 games of the regular season due to an upper-body injury. He picked up six goals, eight points and 89 hits in 39 contests during the regular season.
