Golden Knights' William Carrier: Ready to go
Carrier (upper body) will be in action against the Red Wings on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Carrier will reprise his role as a gritty fourth-line contributor in charge of keeping the Wings off-balance. Still, he's only averaging 9:50 of ice time, so fantasy owners should look elsewhere for help at forward.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: On brink of return•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out another week•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Expected to resume skating soon•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Throwing weight around•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Making his return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...