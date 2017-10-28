Golden Knights' William Carrier: Records first goal in armor
Carrier went top shelf Friday for his first goal as a Golden Knight, contributing to a 7-0 home thrashing of the Avalanche.
Allied defenseman Brad Hunt forced a turnover in the attacking zone and fed Carrier to cap off an embarrassing loss for the Avs. The bottom-six winger was only on the ice for 8:49, yet he led the balanced Vegas offense in shot attempts with four. While this undoubtedly will be a nice confidence booster for Carrier, he simply doesn't play enough to warrant fantasy consideration outside of extremely deep pools.
