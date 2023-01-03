Carrier generated an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and four PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Carrier ended a four-game point drought when he set up the second of Nicolas Roy's two goals in the second period. After posting just two goals across 15 games in December, Carrier's scoring pace has slowed, but he's still on track for a career year. The 28-year-old has 10 tallies, four helpers, 84 shots on net, 99 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 39 outings. He had a career-high 20 points in 63 contests last year.