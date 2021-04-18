Carrier provided an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Carrier set up Nicolas Roy for the Golden Knights' third goal, which stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old Carrier is up to 11 points, 45 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 92 hits through 40 outings in a bottom-six role.
