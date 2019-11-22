Golden Knights' William Carrier: Registers assist
Carrier picked up an assist, four shots on goal and six hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Carrier set up Brayden McNabb for the tally in the third period. Carrier has a respectable six points and an impressive 71 hits in 23 contests this year. He had nine points and 277 hits in 54 contests last season -- the 24-year-old has a chance to top both marks if he stays healthy, but his heavy playing style could make that difficult.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Making most of opportunties•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: First career multi-point game•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Pots opening goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Physical in return•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Ready to go•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.