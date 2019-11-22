Carrier picked up an assist, four shots on goal and six hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Carrier set up Brayden McNabb for the tally in the third period. Carrier has a respectable six points and an impressive 71 hits in 23 contests this year. He had nine points and 277 hits in 54 contests last season -- the 24-year-old has a chance to top both marks if he stays healthy, but his heavy playing style could make that difficult.