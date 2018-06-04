Carrier (undisclosed) continued to skate with the extras during Monday's game-day practice, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The fact that Carrier is able to join his teammates on the ice without restrictions is a good indication he is close; however, until he joins one of the four lines for rushes, he will remain sidelined come puck drop. Even once given the green light to play, the winger may struggle to crack the lineup given the performance of Ryan Reaves and Tomas Nosek.