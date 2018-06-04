Golden Knights' William Carrier: Remains out
Carrier (undisclosed) continued to skate with the extras during Monday's game-day practice, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
The fact that Carrier is able to join his teammates on the ice without restrictions is a good indication he is close; however, until he joins one of the four lines for rushes, he will remain sidelined come puck drop. Even once given the green light to play, the winger may struggle to crack the lineup given the performance of Ryan Reaves and Tomas Nosek.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out again Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Return imminent•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Remains sidelined for Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Effectively ruled out of Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Sports non-contact jersey at practice•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out again for Game 5•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...