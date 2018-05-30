Carrier (undisclosed) did not take the ice again for Game 2 against the Capitals, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carrier last donned the Vegas uniform for Game 5 against the Sharks in the Western Conference semifinals and there's no indication at this point that he's expected to return during this postseason. The Knights are slated to roll with the same lineup they used in their Game 1 victory.

