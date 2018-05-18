Golden Knights' William Carrier: Resumes skating
Carrier (undisclosed) has begun skating and could return soon, Shawn Rourke of NHL.com reports.
The fact that Carrier has only now returned to the ice effectively rules him out for Friday's Game 4 matchup. This will mark the fifth straight game the winger has missed with his undisclosed injury. With Tomas Tatar finally stepping into his role, it's unclear where the 22-year-old Carrier might fit into the lineup once given the green light. Despite his impressive physicality, Ryan Reaves could be the one relegated to the press box in favor of Carrier.
