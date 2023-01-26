Carrier (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup Friday against the Rangers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Carrier will presumably return to a bottom-six role versus New York after missing five games with an upper-body issue. The 28-year-old bruiser has picked up 11 goals, 16 points and 109 hits through 43 contests this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Moves to IR•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Won't return Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Won't play Monday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Departs with injury•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Buries game-winner Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Records helper Monday•