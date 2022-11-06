Carrier supplied an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Carrier had the secondary assist on Nicolas Roy's game-winning tally at 8:35 of the third period. With two goals and an assist in his last three games, Carrier's been warm lately. The 27-year-old is still a fourth-liner, albeit on a fairly deep offense, which has allowed him to chip in a bit. He's at five points, 29 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-2 rating in 12 contests this season.