Golden Knights' William Carrier: Ruled out Saturday
Carrier (undisclosed) will not play Saturday against the Jets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
All signs point to Ryan Reaves drawing another start as a fourth-line enforcer in place of Carrier, who traveled to Winnipeg for the series opener but was ultimately ruled out after morning skate. Look for Carrier to be reevaluated ahead of Game 2 on Monday.
