Carrier scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Carrier's tally midway through the second period gave the Golden Knights a 5-1 lead and chased Anton Forsberg from the game. The Senators mounted a comeback effort and fell just short, with Carrier's tally standing as the winner. He's scored in each of the last two games, but he's at just three goals and one assist through 11 contests overall. The physical winger has added 25 shots on net, 22 hits and an even plus-minus rating while logging fourth-line minutes.