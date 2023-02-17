Carrier scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Carrier tallied with less than 18 seconds left in the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old has been exceptionally clutch this season -- seven of his 15 tallies have secured wins for Vegas. The winger has added eight helpers, 107 shots on net, 120 hits and a plus-13 rating through 49 appearances. With four goals and three helpers in his last six outings, he's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats, though this hot stretch probably won't last for the rest of the season.