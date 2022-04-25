Carrier scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Carrier put the Golden Knights ahead 3-1 midway through the second period. He missed 10 games with a lower-body injury that saw him land on long-term injured reserve. The 27-year-old has matched his career highs in goals (eight) and points (19) while adding 111 shots on net, 153 hits and 34 PIM through 60 contests this season. He should finish the year as a fixture on the fourth line.