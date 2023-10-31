Carrier scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Carrier has scored in each of the last two games after going without a point in his first six appearances of 2023-24. His tally in the second period put Vegas ahead 2-1 in this contest. The fourth-liner is up to 11 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating through eight outings. While he had 16 goals and 25 points in 56 games last season, he shot 13.6 percent during that campaign, a mark he's unlikely to replicate.