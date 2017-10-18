Carrier was held scoreless in a 5-4 overtime victory over Buffalo.

That's now six games without a point to start the season for Carrier. However, he registered a season-high three shots on goal to go along with his three hits and a blocked shot. The 22-year-old is more of a physical presence than a scorer, as he's already up to 15 hits and five blocked shots.

