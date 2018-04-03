Golden Knights' William Carrier: Set to return
Carrier (undisclosed) is slated to return to action against Vancouver on Tuesday, per Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Carrier was taken off injured reserve per the NHL media site, a good indication he is ready to return to action. The Golden Knights lines will be shuffled a bit with Jonathan Marchessault and Erik Haula sitting out, but the 22-year-old Carrier should fill out a bottom-six role heading into the postseason.
