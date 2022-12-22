Carrier scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Carrier's career-best 10th goal of the season came at 9:50 of the third period. It was also the game-winning tally, his fourth such goal this year. The 28-year-old winger is on track for career-best production -- he's at 13 points in 34 contests while adding 77 shots on net, 86 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 34 outings. He's been an effective depth scorer in a fourth-line role this season.