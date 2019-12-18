Carrier notched an assist and tossed four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Carrier set up Tomas Nosek's goal in the third period, which would stand as the game-winner. With the helper, Carrier set a career high for points with 10 (four goals, six assists). He's up to 102 hits and 55 shots on goal in 37 games this year. While it's not exactly a breakout, the somewhat consistent offense could make the physical winger worth a look in deep fantasy formats.