Golden Knights' William Carrier: Sets career high in points
Carrier notched an assist and tossed four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
Carrier set up Tomas Nosek's goal in the third period, which would stand as the game-winner. With the helper, Carrier set a career high for points with 10 (four goals, six assists). He's up to 102 hits and 55 shots on goal in 37 games this year. While it's not exactly a breakout, the somewhat consistent offense could make the physical winger worth a look in deep fantasy formats.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Pots goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Slings helper•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Sneaky production continues•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Registers assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Making most of opportunties•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.