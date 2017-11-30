Golden Knights' William Carrier: Shows up on injured reserve
Carrier (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.
This move won't affect many fantasy owners, as Carrier has only averaged 8:40 of ice time with the expansion club. However, he remains an asset to the Golden Knights as a gritty role player who fights hard for the puck by laying into opponents a fair amount.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Hampered by upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Records first goal in armor•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Scoring drought continues•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Heading to Sin City•
-
Sabres' William Carrier: Exposed for expansion•
-
Sabres' William Carrier: Will be on bench Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...